This week in music: 1998 Titanic

Let's break out the Breakfast Show's Juke Box of memories.

This morning we revisit the final week of February in 1998. Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Savage Garden at number 5 with Truly Madly Deeply. It was the Australian duo's first number one single and lingered on the chart for over a year. It was the first song to spend its first 52 weeks in the top 30. The song spent six months in the top ten. That impressive chart run puts Truly Madly Deeply at number 35 on Billboard's All-Time Hot 100.

At number four was Together Again by Janet Jackson. It was from Jackson's album The Velvet Rope and was her 8th chart-topping single.

Actor and rapper Will Smith was in the number three spot with Gettin' Jiggy Wit It. The song samples the late 70's disco hit He's the Greatest Dancer by Sister Sledge. In March, Gettin' Jiggy Wit It would spend three weeks at number one. Critics and fans have given mixed reviews to the song. VH1 ranked it as one of the top 100 songs of the '90's. But it also makes AOL Radio's list of the 100 Worst Songs Ever and it's included in Pitchfork Media's list of "the seven worst number one singles of the 90s.

Usher held down the number two position with Nice & Slow. The R&B ballad with hip-hop influences was Usher's first number one single. The video to Nice & Slow was shot in Paris and features an explosive battle between Usher and gangsters who have kidnapped his girlfriend.

And in the top spot for this week in '98 was a song from a "Titanic" movie. My Heart Will Go On was the main theme song to James Cameron's blockbuster film Titanic. It was Celine Dion's second chart-topping single and is the biggest hit of her career. With worldwide sales estimated at 18 million copies, it became the second best-selling single by a female artist in history.

