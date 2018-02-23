5 things to know Feb. 23 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know Feb. 23

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Stock image/KFVS)
(KFVS)

Good Friday morning it is February 23.

First Alert Forecast

We will have lots of rain this morning and then again tonight. Flood warnings are starting to pop up in our southern counties. We could see another inch or two or more rain before it stops. That’s on top of an inch we’ve gotten in the last 24 hours.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says temps will be warm, though with highs in the 50s. Rain will be heavy this morning, lighter this afternoon and heavy tonight.

We are now under an elevated risk of severe weather in our southern counties, and a slighter risk in all of our counties, Saturday afternoon and evening.  The afternoon and evening hours could get rough. They could see heavy winds and tornadoes. Flooding will remain a concern.

Drier weather moves in from Sunday to Tuesday. More storms could be on their way by Wednesday.

Making headlines

  1. We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for today and Saturday due to the threat of flooding on both days and severe weather on Saturday.
  2. Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is facing a felony charge of invasion of privacy.
  3. Several roads in Kentucky have water over the roads. More flooding is expected over the next couple of days.
  4. Some schools in Poplar Bluff were on lockdown during the second day of a search for a suspected armed shoplifting suspect.
  5. Carbondale resident, Milton McDaniel, Sr., considers himself "The Gentle Giant.” He is the first black locomotive engineer in Illinois. 

