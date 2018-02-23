5 things to know Feb. 23

Good Friday morning it is February 23.

We will have lots of rain this morning and then again tonight. Flood warnings are starting to pop up in our southern counties. We could see another inch or two or more rain before it stops. That’s on top of an inch we’ve gotten in the last 24 hours.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says temps will be warm, though with highs in the 50s. Rain will be heavy this morning, lighter this afternoon and heavy tonight.

We are now under an elevated risk of severe weather in our southern counties, and a slighter risk in all of our counties, Saturday afternoon and evening. The afternoon and evening hours could get rough. They could see heavy winds and tornadoes. Flooding will remain a concern.

Drier weather moves in from Sunday to Tuesday. More storms could be on their way by Wednesday.

