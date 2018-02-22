Williamson County, IL crash injures 2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Williamson County, IL crash injures 2

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Several people were hurt after a crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Thursday, February 22.

It happened around 6:03 p.m. on Route 13 and Route 148. 

According to state police, a vehicle failed to stop at a light. This caused an RV to hit the vehicle pushing it into another vehicle.

Two people were injured and taken to area hospitals.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly