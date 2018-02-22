Missouri Senate approves drug take-back program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate has passed a bill that would create a drug take-back program in the state.

The proposal approved Thursday would make it easier for people to get rid of unfinished prescriptions by dropping them off at federally authorized disposal sites. Currently, local pharmacies are barred from taking prescriptions they did not dispense.

The bill would also limit some initial opioid prescriptions to no more than seven days, unless the doctor believes a longer prescription is necessary and there is no suitable alternative.

The bill now heads to the House, which already gave initial approval to a similar bill Wednesday.

Senate bill is SB 826

House bill is HB 1618

