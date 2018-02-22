Paducah Police Department 9th Annual Award Ceremony

The Paducah Police Department met Feb. 22 at Madison Hall in Paducah for the Paducah Police Department’s Ninth Annual Awards Ceremony.

The Department handed out several awards, including five Civilian Service Awards to citizens of Paducah and our Employee of the Year Award.

In addition, two new sergeants were formally pinned with their gold sergeant badges during the ceremony.

The civilian Awards handed out included one for Jason Sesock who stopped a robbery from someone who was getting money at an ATM and Shela Mitchell who gave her neighbors baby CPR.

Sammie McElvain alerted the police department to an officer struggling with a suspect who had a gun during a routine stop. Due to her quick action the police were able to subdue the suspect. She spoke about what it was like being involved in the incident.

"I think it was very exciting, it was like a true episode of cops, but I think everybody would do that, I don't feel like I did anything special, I did all I could do to help him," said McElvain.

Det. Justin Hodges was named the Paducah Police Department’s Employee of the Year for 2017 at the department’s annual Awards Ceremony Thursday evening.

Safe Driving Awards:

Officer Nickolas Francescon – Five years

Capt. Joseph Hayes, Capt. Justin Crowell, Officer Gretchen Morgan, Det. Corey Willenborg, Officer Joshua Bryant and Det. Beau Green – 10 years

Services Commendations:

Capt. Matthew Smith, Sgt. Christopher Bolton, Sgt. Nathan Antonites, Officer Travis Counts, Officer Jarrett Woodruff, Officer Derik Perry, Officer Matthew Hopp, Officer Lucas Stone, Officer Ryan Hudson, Officer Nicholas Rolens, Officer A.J. Parrish, Det. Nathan Jaimet, Det. Matthew Scheer, Det. Blake Quinn,

Officer Dana Davie, Officer Justin Canup, Officer Eric Taylor, Sgt. Ryan Conn,

Det. Matt Wentworth, Det. Corey Willenborg and Det. Beau Green

Chief’s Award:

Officer Kevin Wilson and Crime Analyst Michael Zidar

