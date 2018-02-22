4 accused of bribes, theft, drugs in Graves County, KY

Four people are facing charges after a follow-up investigation in Graves County, Kentucky according to the Sheriffs Office.

According to investigators, a man bribed a woman to accept his charges.

William McCampbell was charged with bribing a witness. Evidence on jail video show McCampbell allegedly bribed Carla Brown to accept drug trafficking charges in exchange for compensation. During the investigation, it was learned that Brown used the name of another person when she signed the visitor log at the Graves County Jail.

While at Brown's home, they found drugs and other items, according to investigators. And, after taking her to jail, after opening the patrol car door, deputies found Brown trying to hide pills in the back seat. Once inside, she tried to hide another pill and pills and a glass meth pipe was found on her, according to investigators.

Carla Brown was charged with theft of identity, two counts promoting contraband, two counts tampering with physical evidence, poss. of meth, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree, prescription not in proper, container, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Javonta Williams was charged with possession of controlled substance-meth, Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny Smith was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.

McCampbell was still an inmate at the time of the arrest and the others were taken to the Graves County Jail.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.