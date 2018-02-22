1 arrested in theft investigation in McCracken County, KY

McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a theft taking place Feb. 22 at 5:36 a.m.

According to McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrived at the scene and saw a car that was said to have been involved in a theft. A driver and passenger were in the vehicle when it was pulled over. The passenger, 37-year-old Dustin Giller of Kevil, ran from deputies and was arrest after a short foot chase.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found several stolen items from nearby homes. It was also found that Giller had two outstanding warrant for a parole violation in McCracken County and an arrest warrant in Illinois.

Tiffany Henderson, 28 of St. Louis, was not charged and released a short time later.

Giller is facing several charges including: resisting arrest, receiving stolen property under $5000, Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, arrest warrant for parole violation and arrest warrant for Fugitive from another state (Illinois).