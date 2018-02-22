Cairo, IL citizens unafraid of flood warnings

As cloudy, wet weather continues to make its way past the Heartland, Alexander County has been put under a flood warning, February 22. The city of Cairo, located where the Mississippi and Ohio rivers meet, is included in this threat, however citizens don't seem to be worried.

Looking at the Ohio River levee on the west side of the city, it appears there is little to fear as the water is still several feet away from making it past the first level of the flood wall. The current on the actual river is strong and carrying with it a lot of debris. Still, the water level is low compared to the levee.

On the other side of town, on Cairo's Mississippi earthen levee, conditions aren't resembling something dangerous at this time. Water is barely creeping up to the bottom edge of the wall.

Several citizens taking a drive on the Ohio River levee road, on the outside of the wall no less, said they have seen much worse and aren't afraid of a flood coming through Cairo today.

One could argue this makes sense from their perspective as long-time residents because according to a document from the office of Cairo's city treasurer, the river-town hasn't seen a devastating flood since there was a breach in the Mississippi levee in 1858, or 160 years ago.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.