Possibility of drug, alcohol rehab program moving to neighborhood concerns some parents

A letter from the city of Jackson, Missouri has some residents worried about their safety because if a rezoning request is approved recovering addicts could soon be right in their backyard.

A lot of people have heard of Teen Challenge, but their latest challenge may be moving to Jackson.

A group of area moms reached out to us on Facebook with concerns about a proposed Adult and Teen Challenge facility they want to move into a vacant church on Old Toll Road.

Adult and Teen Challenge is a faith-based organization that helps people recovering drug and alcohol, and that's where the concern comes in.

The young men who are in the program live in the dormitory's in the area and according to the city of Jackson, Teen Challenge has requested to rezone the church we told you about from residential to commercial.

Julie Bynum's daughter lives near the proposed area with her family, and both of them are uncomfortable with the possibility of the center in their area.

"I'm not happy about it having grandkids here, especially this close, two doors down, especially these days in time you know it's hard to trust people these days especially with little ones," said Bynum.

The Planning and Zoning committee of Jackson is hosting a public hearing on March 14 at 6 p.m. for all residents to voice their opinion on this proposal, if you can't make the meeting you can write and send a letter to Janet Sanders voicing your opinion before the meeting.

A couple things to point out, we have no information that anyone associated with the local Teen Challenge has been a specific problem or been in trouble locally.

We were scheduled to meet with representatives from teen challenge to hear from them, but when we got there they decided not to speak with us.

