Basketball scoreboard 2/22

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Here are the scheduled college and high school games for 2/22. 

Women's college games

SEMO 66
EKU 52 F

Murray State 70
Eastern Illinois 63 F

UT Martin 75
Morehead State 88 F

Men's basketball games

SEMO 88
EKU 90 F

Murray State 76
Eastern Illinois 66 F

UT Martin 53
Morehead State 70 F

MO Boys High School games

Risco 65
Scott County Central 79 F

Advance 84
Oak Ridge 41 F

Eminence 57
South Iron 42 F

Bernie 54
Hayti 58 F 

St. Vincent 46
Oran 77 F

Thayer 52
Neelyville 35 F

Charleston 60
Malden 52 F

Central Park Hills 42 
Steelville 46 F

Cape Central 62
Dexter 40 F

Farmington 58
Pacific 47

Ste. Genevieve 56
Perryville 57 F

Chaminade 81
Sikeston 68 F

Kentucky boy basketball

Graves County 58

Mayfield 56 F

MO Girls basketball

South Iron 61
Viburnum 45 F

Puxico 
Campbell 

Portageville 58
New Madrid County Central 62 F

Oran 56
Chaffee 44 F

Neelyville 63
Thayer 47 F

Central Park Hills 42
Steelville 46 F

DeSoto
Cape Central

Notre Dame 57
Poplar Bluff 47 F

