Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Air Serv Heating and Air Conditioning is locally owned and operated by Tim and Connie Funke and is located at 1403 Hwy. 53 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Tim originally established the business in 1983. The company specializes in heating and air conditioning repair and replacement as well as commercial refrigeration and restaurant equipment repair.

Tim and his staff have the class "A" Arkansas contractor's license, LP gas license, DNR license, EPA hazardous waste permit, and are EPA certified. Whatever the job, Aire Serv does it professionally, promptly, and legally.

Tim is a member and past President of the Air Conditioning Contractors Association and the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society (RSES). He is also a member of the Aire Serv National Advisory Board and the National Federation of Independent Businesses. Tim and his Aire Serv staff are also involved in many local church and civic organizations.

Aire Serv is a Trane Comfort Specialist dealer, a Bryant Premier Dealer and has won numerous awards with each company.

Tim believes in ongoing training for all staff members. By training on our time, the staff is much more effective when they are on your time. Staff members are required to have 40 hours per year of training, but most receive 100 hours or more.

The mission of Aire Serv is "To train and educate our staff in both technical and customer service areas. To help our staff fulfill their personal goals and have fun in the process. To educate our customers and then provide for them a world class service experience on a daily basis."

Company Profile