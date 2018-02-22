Owl photo-bombs traffic cam

An owl inadvertently photo-bombed a traffic camera when it swooped and took a closer look at the device.

The curious critter blocked the Finnish Transport Agency's view of the road close to the Tampere coastal tunnel when it perched in front of the lens.

Video captured by the camera shows the bird staring down the camera and occasionally glancing over its shoulder around to keep tabs on the passing traffic.

Copyright 2018 CBS. All rights reserved.