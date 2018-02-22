Southeast Regents set room and board, textbook rental rates

The Southeast Missouri State Board of Regents met on Friday, Feb. 23 to set room and board and textbook rental rates.

The room and board rate will increase 1.69-percent in 2018-19. That comes up to $10 more a month.

The textbook rental rate was set at $35 per course for fall 2018.

The Regents also set the per-credit-hour rate for dual credit, dual enrollment and early college credit at $95 effective with the fall 2018 semester

There are also plans for the university to upgrade the wireless network used by students in the residence halls. It is expected to upgrade the connection speed 10 times more than it is now. That is expected to be completed by April 2019.

