Here's why we're not covering every school threat

Heartland school districts have been investigating several rumored threats since January's deadly shooting in Marshall County, Kentucky.

In some cases, students are getting charged for making them. It’s important to stress that in many cases, law enforcement says there is not a credible threat.

We know the threats are disturbing and they upset parents. We know you want assurances your children are going to be safe.

We have chosen not to report on every threat unless someone is charged.

It's important to keep in mind the information we can pass along is often limited by the law. In most of those cases, the suspects are protected as juveniles, but you will hear from us how law enforcement is taking action with charges.

We take the responsibility of informing you of legitimate threats seriously. We are journalists, but many of us are parents too. We know your concerns and we have the same ones.

As journalists, our goal is to minimize harm.

While we won't know all the reasons for some of the baseless threats, we're sure some of it is to seek attention. We want to avoid giving that attention unless absolutely necessary.

We're talking with our children about their responsibilities and the consequences of their actions. We encourage all parents to do the same.

When we learn of a credible threat, we will pass that information along in the name of concern and safety, but we won't give news coverage to those who want to cause chaos in our community.

