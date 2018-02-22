400 students participate in Murray State Engineering Day

There were several events (Source: MSU)

More than 400 students took part in events at Murray State University on Thursday (Source: MSU)

More than 400 students took part in events at Murray State University on Thursday. It was part of the university's Engineering Day held on campus.

According to the university, events included a tower construction, a dragster and kayak design and race, water purification contest, robotics challenges, and more.

Participating schools included:

Ballard Memorial High School

Calloway County High School

Graves County High School

Lyon County High School

Marshall County High School

Trigg County High School

