Road closures, water over the road 5/30

A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of May 30:

KENTUCKY

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1 to 2mm

KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd and KY 1014/Houser Rd are closed at the intersection due to high water

KY 131/Said Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1mm at the McCracken-Graves Line

US 62 is Closed at 21 st and Ohio St near the KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd Intersection

and Ohio St near the KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd Intersection KY 1322/Lovelaceville Rd is closed between KY 970/Highland Chruch Rd and Terra Verde

The National Weather Weather Service is warning that there will be more rain through the day. Motorists should slow down and use appropriate caution anytime you encounter flooded roadways.

