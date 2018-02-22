Road closures, water over the road 5/30 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Road closures, water over the road 5/30

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC) A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)
A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of May 30:

KENTUCKY

McCracken County

  • KY 1255/Bonds Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1 to 2mm
  • KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd and KY 1014/Houser Rd are closed at the intersection due to high water
  • KY 131/Said Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1mm at the McCracken-Graves Line
  • US 62 is Closed at 21st and Ohio St near the KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd Intersection
  • KY 1322/Lovelaceville Rd is closed between KY 970/Highland Chruch Rd and Terra Verde

The National Weather Weather Service is warning that there will be more rain through the day.  Motorists should slow down and use appropriate caution anytime you encounter flooded roadways.  

