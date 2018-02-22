Road closures, water over the road 5/30

A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of May 30:
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
KENTUCKY
McCracken County
The National Weather Weather Service is warning that there will be more rain through the day. Motorists should slow down and use appropriate caution anytime you encounter flooded roadways.
Check your road conditions:
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.