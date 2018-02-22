Road closures, water over the road 4/24 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Road closures, water over the road 4/24

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC) A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)
A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

KENTUCKY

Carlisle County

KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 1 to 3 mile marker

Fulton County

ALL OPEN

Hickman County

KY 123 is CLOSED with signs posted between the 14 and 16mm

KY 780 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 3mm

US 51 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 4 to 5mm with KYTC personnel monitoring on site

Marshall County

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Road is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1 to 2 mile marker at the Clarks River Bridge

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1 to 2mm

KY 339/Old Clinton Rd is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1mm just north of the McCracken-Graves line near Meber

