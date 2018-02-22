Road closures, water over the road 3/29

KENTUCKY

Carlisle

KY 1628 is OPEN at the 3 to 4 mile marker

KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 1 to 3 mile marker- signs posted



Fulton County

All Clear



Hickman County

KY 123 is CLOSED from the 14-16mm - signs posted

Marshall County

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm- Signs Posted

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED between the 1 and 2 mile maker- signs posted

KY 787/Bryant Ford Road has Water Over Road at the 0 to 1mm at the McCracken-Marshall County Line- signs posted

Missouri

Perry County

According to Perry CountyE911: they are receiving reports of water over the roadway on Hwy E before the railroad tracks and on Hwy F at Apple Creek. Please use caution. They have received reports that there is swift moving water covering the low water bridge on PCR 210. Please use caution in this area

Check your road conditions:

If you live in Missouri , you can click here to check the MoDOT Travelers map.

, you can click here to check the MoDOT Travelers map. In Illinois , you can click here to check the IDOT winter road conditions map.

, you can click here to check the IDOT winter road conditions map. Check the road conditions in Kentucky by clicking here for the KYTC map

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.