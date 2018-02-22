Road closures, water over the road 3/14

Several areas have water over the roads.

ILLINOIS

Franklin County

EMA reports the following roads are experiencing flooding: Main to Horrell Monroe, 1000 blk Logan to Locust, E St. Louis Highway 149 washout in front of Casey’s East, 500 Blk E Elm Franklin County, #9 Blktop to Taylor rd bridge overflow, State Highway 34, Pickle City Akin Blktp, 34 Deering, Gossett Akin Blktp, Buntin Pershing Rd between Tate and Burbank Deering/Rumble.

Gallatin County

A flood warning continues for the Ohio River at Old Shawneetown, Illinois. The river level at 7 a.m. on March 9 was at 48.99 feet and falling. The flood stage at Old Shawneetown is at 33 feet.

Emergency management reminds drivers not to drive around barricades and obey water over the road signs.

Gallatin County Sheriff Shannon Bradley reported that several people have driven around barricades and into flood waters. Sheriff Bradley warned that tickets will be issued to drivers disobeying barricades.

With water at the 48.9 mark the following roadways are being impacted or closed:

Gold Hill Road

Forest Road

Illinois 1 south of Illinois 13 is still closed and is being monitored by the Illinois Department of Transportation as when it will be re-opened.

The Junction Post Office has resumed its operation back at Junction Illinois, after being temporarily moving its operations to the Shawneetown Post Office on February 28.

The Little Wabash River re-opened to boat traffic on Friday, March 9, from Illinois 141 to the mouth of the Little Wabash River and Wabash River.

MISSOURI

Pemiscot County

The St. Francis Levee District will be closing the gates at 2nd Street/Ward Avenue and 2nd Street/Walker Avenue at noon Monday, due to rising water from the Mississippi River. At this time, drivers are warned not to attempt to drive through water that is covering the Riverfront Drive. The gates will be closed until water levels recede.

Scott County

Tree at A & RA has restricted access.

Highway's 61, M & State Highway A have water in multiple locations. Highway 205 & M water across the road and 205 is under water.

There was a very little mud slide but that has since been cleaned off the road by Scott City Public Works at Pennington and Chestnut Streets in Scott City.

Right around the corner on Cherry Street near Pennington, those same crews have blocked off the road due to water coming across. Mud from another hill also washed on the road. Crews are clearing off the mud while awaiting water levels to recede.

Authorities are reporting flooding around Puxico.

KENTUCKY

Weather and rising floodwaters are expected to create hazardous driving conditions over the next couple of weeks.

Motorists are urged to slow down and use extra caution as potholes are expected to continue to be a problem until drier weather helps crews to get the upper hand in the ongoing battle.

Crittenden County

KY 91 @ 11.26mm- Cave-in-Rock Ferry is OPEN

KY 1917/Wolf Creek Rd is CLOSED at the 1.5mm- Signs Posted

KY 132 is CLOSED at the Tradewater River Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster County Line

Fulton County

KY 1129/Adams Rd is CLOSED at the 5 to 9mm- signs posted

KY 1129 is OPEN at 2 to 4mm South of KY 94

KY 1907/Swamp Root Rd is OPEN at the 1 to 3mm in Willingham Bottom

KY 2140 Is OPEN at the 2 to 4mm in FULTON County between KY 1129 and KY 94

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to high water at the Kentucky Landing (KY 1354)

Graves County

KY 2194 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2 mm due to a cross drain washout

KY 849 is CLOSED at 2.3mm just East of Lowes due to a washout at a bridge end

Hickman County

KY 123 is CLOSED between the 14 and 16mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

Livingston County

KY 137/River Rd is CLOSED from about the 6mm near the Bayou Creek Bridge extending northward to 15.45mm at KY 133

KY 133 is CLOSED at the 18.6 to 18.7mm near the KY 137 intersection at Berrys Ferry- signs posted

KY 137 has High Water signs posted at the 19.5 to 19.6

KY 917 is CLOSED at 7 to 7.2mm- signs posted

KY 917 has High Water signs posted at the 3 to 4mm

KY 453/Iuka Road is OPEN with Water Over Road signs posted at the 14.4 to 14.5mm just south of Smithland

Lyon County

KY 819/Sunshine Loop is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED between the 1 and 2mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

Check your road conditions:

If you live in Missouri , you can click here to check the MoDOT Travelers map.

, you can click here to check the MoDOT Travelers map. In Illinois , you can click here to check the IDOT winter road conditions map.

, you can click here to check the IDOT winter road conditions map. Check the road conditions in Kentucky by clicking here for the KYTC map.

River closures

Upper Current River is CLOSED from Tan Vat to Akers; Upper Current river is OPEN from Akers down.

Jacks Fork River and the middle Current river are open.

