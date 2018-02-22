Road closures, water over the road 3/14

Several areas have water over the roads.
ILLINOIS
Franklin County
EMA reports the following roads are experiencing flooding: Main to Horrell Monroe, 1000 blk Logan to Locust, E St. Louis Highway 149 washout in front of Casey’s East, 500 Blk E Elm Franklin County, #9 Blktop to Taylor rd bridge overflow, State Highway 34, Pickle City Akin Blktp, 34 Deering, Gossett Akin Blktp, Buntin Pershing Rd between Tate and Burbank Deering/Rumble.
Gallatin County
A flood warning continues for the Ohio River at Old Shawneetown, Illinois. The river level at 7 a.m. on March 9 was at 48.99 feet and falling. The flood stage at Old Shawneetown is at 33 feet.
Emergency management reminds drivers not to drive around barricades and obey water over the road signs.
Gallatin County Sheriff Shannon Bradley reported that several people have driven around barricades and into flood waters. Sheriff Bradley warned that tickets will be issued to drivers disobeying barricades.
With water at the 48.9 mark the following roadways are being impacted or closed:
Gold Hill Road
Forest Road
Illinois 1 south of Illinois 13 is still closed and is being monitored by the Illinois Department of Transportation as when it will be re-opened.
The Junction Post Office has resumed its operation back at Junction Illinois, after being temporarily moving its operations to the Shawneetown Post Office on February 28.
The Little Wabash River re-opened to boat traffic on Friday, March 9, from Illinois 141 to the mouth of the Little Wabash River and Wabash River.
MISSOURI
Pemiscot County
The St. Francis Levee District will be closing the gates at 2nd Street/Ward Avenue and 2nd Street/Walker Avenue at noon Monday, due to rising water from the Mississippi River. At this time, drivers are warned not to attempt to drive through water that is covering the Riverfront Drive. The gates will be closed until water levels recede.
Scott County
Tree at A & RA has restricted access.
Highway's 61, M & State Highway A have water in multiple locations. Highway 205 & M water across the road and 205 is under water.
There was a very little mud slide but that has since been cleaned off the road by Scott City Public Works at Pennington and Chestnut Streets in Scott City.
Right around the corner on Cherry Street near Pennington, those same crews have blocked off the road due to water coming across. Mud from another hill also washed on the road. Crews are clearing off the mud while awaiting water levels to recede.
Authorities are reporting flooding around Puxico.
KENTUCKY
Weather and rising floodwaters are expected to create hazardous driving conditions over the next couple of weeks.
Motorists are urged to slow down and use extra caution as potholes are expected to continue to be a problem until drier weather helps crews to get the upper hand in the ongoing battle.
Crittenden County
KY 91 @ 11.26mm- Cave-in-Rock Ferry is OPEN
KY 1917/Wolf Creek Rd is CLOSED at the 1.5mm- Signs Posted
KY 132 is CLOSED at the Tradewater River Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster County Line
Fulton County
KY 1129/Adams Rd is CLOSED at the 5 to 9mm- signs posted
KY 1129 is OPEN at 2 to 4mm South of KY 94
KY 1907/Swamp Root Rd is OPEN at the 1 to 3mm in Willingham Bottom
KY 2140 Is OPEN at the 2 to 4mm in FULTON County between KY 1129 and KY 94
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to high water at the Kentucky Landing (KY 1354)
Graves County
KY 2194 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2 mm due to a cross drain washout
KY 849 is CLOSED at 2.3mm just East of Lowes due to a washout at a bridge end
Hickman County
KY 123 is CLOSED between the 14 and 16mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
Livingston County
KY 137/River Rd is CLOSED from about the 6mm near the Bayou Creek Bridge extending northward to 15.45mm at KY 133
KY 133 is CLOSED at the 18.6 to 18.7mm near the KY 137 intersection at Berrys Ferry- signs posted
KY 137 has High Water signs posted at the 19.5 to 19.6
KY 917 is CLOSED at 7 to 7.2mm- signs posted
KY 917 has High Water signs posted at the 3 to 4mm
KY 453/Iuka Road is OPEN with Water Over Road signs posted at the 14.4 to 14.5mm just south of Smithland
Lyon County
KY 819/Sunshine Loop is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED between the 1 and 2mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
Check your road conditions:
River closures
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.