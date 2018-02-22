2 IL postal workers accused of stealing mail

A Federal Grand Jury has indicted two Illinois former U.S. postal workers.

According to the U.S. Attorney Southern Illinois District Office, Brianna N. Burrage, 22, of Belleville, Illinois, was charged with unlawful delay of United States Mail while working as a letter carrier at a Belleville, Illinois Post Office.

Amber J. Brawley, 36, of Godfrey, Illinois was charged with theft and embezzlement of United States Mail while working as a postal employee at a Godfrey, Illinois Post Office.

Burrage was accused of failing to deliver thousands of pieces of mail and putting it in trash bags for several weeks. Brawley was accused of stealing mail and using the mail for her own use.

Burrage and Brawley both face up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.

