House budget leader wants reduced higher education cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The chairman of the Missouri House Budget Committee is announcing a proposal to reduce the financial hit to higher education outlined in Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' 2019 budget proposal.

Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick said during a news conference Thursday that money the state had set aside for the Children's Health Insurance Program, known as "CHIP," could be re-allocated for higher education now that CHIP has received additional federal funding from Congress. He declined to give a specific number, but said the restorations would be in the "tens of millions."

Greitens' 2019 budget proposed giving higher education institutions $92 million less than originally budgeted for the 2018 fiscal year. Legislative leaders had previously said they hoped to reduce the cuts.

