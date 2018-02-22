All lanes of I-57 open after semi truck, trailer removed from median

All lanes are back open on I-57 after a truck had to be removed from the median.

One lane of Interstate 57 southbound was closed at milepost 36 on Thursday afternoon, February 22.

According to Illinois State Police, the left lane was closed for removal of a semi truck and trailer from the median.

This northeast of Anna, Ill.

