Annual junior science fair to be hosted by SIU

Next month Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host the annual Illinois Junior Academy of Science Region 8 Science Fair.

This year’s event is set for Tuesday, March 6, in the Student Center ballrooms and officials are expecting around 300 junior high and high school students to participate.

Judging will start at 9 a.m. and go until 1 p.m., with the public viewing of all projects from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m. in the Student Center Auditorium.

There are 18 project categories including health, behavioral science, aerospace and zoology.

More than 150 SIU graduate students and faculty volunteer their time as judges.

Many campus units and academic departments sponsor students and school awards totaling several thousand dollars.

Only students registered with IJAS will be allowed to compete in the fair.

To become a member of the state organization there is a $75 to $100 registration fee.

Judges will select around 60 projects to go on to the state competition in May.

Contact Kathy Pericak-Spector or Vina Castelli for more information at 618-453-5302, or go to Kathy’s email or Vina’s email.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.