Police presence in all Obion Co., TN schools after social media threat

On Thursday, Feb. 22 police were put in place at all schools in Obion County, Tennessee.

According to the Obion County Sheriff's Department, this is a precaution taken after a threat was made against the schools on social media.

Schools are not on an official lockdown. Officials are attempting to get all students inside the buildings and out of parking lots, however.

An official with the department said there is no ongoing incident at this time.

