Juvenile in custody after possible threat made to Kennett, MO school

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

Police in Kennett Missouri said there is no need for concern after a juvenile was taken into custody suspected of making a threat to the Kennett High School.

Officials said there were several calls coming in about a possible threat Thursday morning on February 22.

The social media posts regarding the threat were reported last night and a juvenile was taken into custody quickly.

