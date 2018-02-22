This week in music: 1975 Eagles

Let's check out some of the music from the "Super Seventies".

This morning we focus on the this week in 1975. Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Olivia Newton-John at number five with Have You Never Been Mellow. It was the follow up to I Honestly Love You and would become Newton-John's second number one hit. Have You Never Been Mellow would peak at number three on Billboard's Country Chart.

The Doobie Brothers were in the number four spot with Black Water. It would go on to become the band's first number one single later in the spring. Singer-Songwriter Patrick Simmons says the inspiration for the song came from Huckleberry Finn, Tom Sawyer and his first visit to the New Orleans French Quarter.

At number three was Grand Funk with Some Kind of Wonderful. It was from the band's album All The Girls Beware and became one of Grand Funk's best known songs.

The Eagles were in the number two spot with Best of My Love. It was the band's third single form their album On The Border and would go on to become the Eagles very first number one hit.

And in the number one spot was the Average White Band from Scotland with Pick Up the Pieces. It was an instrumental with the song's title shouted at several points in the song. Members of the band were reluctant to release it as a single because it was a funk-disco instrumental played by six white guys from Scotland with no lyrics other than the shouting. The record label released it anyway and it became the Average White Band's one and only chart topping hit.

