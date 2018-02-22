5 things to know Feb. 22 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know Feb. 22

Written by Jasmine Adams
First Alert Forecast

Most of the rain is out of the Heartland, this morning. Some lingering drizzle could stick around for most of the morning. We could even see freezing drizzle in our northwest counties.  

Laura Wibbenmeyer says tonight there will be more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will get into the 50s, but we won’t see the high temperatures until after sunset. 

We’re still watching for flooding concerns Friday night into Saturday. We could see severe weather Saturday afternoon and night. We could see hail, wind and have a slight chance of tornadoes. 

Sunday will be nice. We’ll have lots of sun and clear skies to try and dry out. Temperatures will be above average and that pattern will stick around until Tuesday.

  1. Poplar Bluff, Missouri police are still searching for a suspected shoplifter after he reportedly ran from officers armed with a stolen handgun.
  2. Three correctional security staff members were assaulted at Menard Correctional Center Monday in Chester, Illinois.
  3. Two correctional officers were treated and released after an assault at the Kentucky State Penitentiary Wednesday.
  4. A Missouri bill could add adults to the texting and driving ban.
  5. Supporters of DACA came out to Carbondale, Il on Wednesday to "Shine a Light" on Dreamers.

