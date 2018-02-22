5 things to know Feb. 22

Good morning it is Thursday, February 22.

First Alert Forecast

Most of the rain is out of the Heartland, this morning. Some lingering drizzle could stick around for most of the morning. We could even see freezing drizzle in our northwest counties.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says tonight there will be more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will get into the 50s, but we won’t see the high temperatures until after sunset.

We’re still watching for flooding concerns Friday night into Saturday. We could see severe weather Saturday afternoon and night. We could see hail, wind and have a slight chance of tornadoes.

Sunday will be nice. We’ll have lots of sun and clear skies to try and dry out. Temperatures will be above average and that pattern will stick around until Tuesday.

Making headlines

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.