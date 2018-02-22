2 arrested on drug charges in McCracken County, KY

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested two people on drug charges on Feb. 21.

According to McCracken County Sheriff's Department, at 12:50 p.m. deputies arrested William Sledd, 54, of Paducah, at his home. Sledd was arrested on an outstanding warrant for drug offenses in Illinois.

Deputies also arrested Pamela Cory, 48, of Calvert City, at the home and found several drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

The deputies also searched Cory's purse and found meth and other paraphernalia. A search warrant was issued, which turned up meth, marijuana and numerous drug paraphernalia.

Sledd was charged with Possession of a controlled substance first and third degree, buying and/or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degree and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.

Cory was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of marijuana and buying and/or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Both Sledd and Cory were arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

