Cape Girardeau Riverfront Market vendor meeting

Old Town Cape, Inc. will hold an open meeting for anyone interested in vending at the 2018 Cape Riverfront Market.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, February 27, at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, located at 235 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau.

The market seeks a variety of vendors that offer farm goods such as fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses, as well as specialty items such as baked goods, prepared foods, and artisan crafts.

For more information about vendor rules and regulations, visit downtowncapegirardeau.com or send an e-mail to caperiverfrontmarket@gmail.com.

The Cape Riverfront Market operates under Old Town Cape Inc., a not-for-profit organization that promotes the revitalization of downtown Cape Girardeau.

The market, located at 35 S. Spanish Street, will open for the season on May 5, and will continue every Saturday through October 27, lasting from 8 a.m. until noon.

