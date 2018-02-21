SIU falls to Loyola 75-56 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU falls to Loyola 75-56

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
SIU fell to Loyola (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University lost to Loyola on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The Loyola Ramblers won the game 75-56.

The Ramblers also won the regular season MVC title.

