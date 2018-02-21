Sheriff: Everything taken care of at New Madrid Co. Central school

The sheriff will be on hand to reassure parents (Source: KFVS)

According to New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stephens, a threatening rumor was started at the school this week.

School resource officers were notified and after an investigation, one juvenile was taken into juvenile detention.

The rumor was traced down between two kids who had differences, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff’s department will be on hand at school on Thursday to reassure parents and students that everything is okay.

Sheriff Stephens said, as a rule, everything has been addressed and is fine.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.