Rowdy's big night with the Red Devils

They'll be talking about a young man by the name of Rowdy Loyd for a long time at Murphysboro High School.

Rowdy's big night occurred last night on the court as a member of the Red Devils varsity basketball team against Confluence Prep Academy out of St. Louis.

Rowdy, who has cerebral palsy and is a manager for the team, made his first-ever appearance as a senior for Murphysboro.

He even started the game, but really made his impact in the last three minutes.

First scoring his first ever basket, then scoring some more.

Before this magic moment with time starting to wind down, Rowdy hits the three-pointer to give his team a big lead.

But instead of playing out the final seconds, the confluence prep players storm the court to congratulate Rowdy on his big shot!

An amazing display of sportsmanship and what a performance by Rowdy.He scored 10 points in three minutes!

