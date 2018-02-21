SIC students win in welding competition

SIC students Hunter Chowning and Pace Young with SIC instructor Mark Thomas and Titan Contracting and Leasing Manager Shane Haire (source - SIC)

Southeastern Illinois College welding students swept the competition in the 10th annual David Nuckols Memorial Welding Competition on Friday, February 9 at Gray Wolf Industrial in Owensboro, Kentucky.

The combined scores of Pace Young and Hunter Chowning won top school over eight competing schools and Young won overall welder.

“I am very proud of both of them,” said SIC welding instructor, Mark Thomas. “We feel blessed to be invited every year, and to win this year really proves how hard our students work.”

In under one hour, contestants had to set up their machines and perform welding tasks, which were judged based on the contestant's mastery of welding knowledge and skills. They also had to complete a one hundred-question written test that covered general knowledge of welding processes and procedures.

Young received a total of $600 in welding prizes, including a new auto-darkening welding hood, jacket, gloves, and bag. He also received $100 in gift card for his efforts. For winning top school, the SIC welding program received over $2,100 in welding equipment and supplies including a new welder, two industrial grinders with grinding wheels, 350 pounds of welding rods, as well as other small welding equipment.

“It is unbelievable how generous the area vendors are for this competition,” said Thomas. "We are truly grateful for everything we received.”

"We have an excellent hands-on welding program at Southeastern,” said Gina Sirach, Executive Dean of Academic Services at SIC. “Successful completion of the program provides students with the education and skills needed to join the workforce."

For more information about SIC’s welding program, contact SIC recruiter, Rachel Parish at 618-252-5400 ext. 2245, emailrachel.parish@sic.edu, or visit www.sic.edu/welding.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.