Scott City, MO school board meets to discuss school safety

The Scott City, Missouri school board met on Wednesday evening, February 21.

A lockdown concerning a possible threat had a lot of parents upset on Tuesday, many even picked up their kids from school.

The biggest things on parent's minds included the school's safety procedure and what school officials are doing to address bullying.

The school board wrote down all of the concerns and then addressed each individually.

They wanted to assure parents that they are being heard and plan to be proactive.

School official said some ideas are already being tossed around like looking at the feasibility of a school resource officer and even a social worker on campus.

Parents and family members we spoke with seemed to be pleased with the ideas.

"Glad that they had this meeting and that they're going to work on it," parent Wendy Lewison said.

"Thought in a way that there would be more people out here, but I'm surprised at the ones that did turn out and the ones that turned out did a great job with asking questions," grandparent Howard Perr said.

School officials said a faculty meeting is scheduled Thursday geared towards the safety of the students.

The goal is to debrief what happened and go through the protocol to make sure everyone is on the same page.

