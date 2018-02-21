Scott City, MO school board meets to discuss school safety - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott City, MO school board meets to discuss school safety

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Scott City School Board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday evening. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) The Scott City School Board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday evening. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
(Source: Amanda Hanson, KFVS) (Source: Amanda Hanson, KFVS)
(Source: Amanda Hanson, KFVS) (Source: Amanda Hanson, KFVS)
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Scott City, Missouri school board met on Wednesday evening, February 21.

A lockdown concerning a possible threat had a lot of parents upset on Tuesday, many even picked up their kids from school.

The biggest things on parent's minds included the school's safety procedure and what school officials are doing to address bullying.

The school board wrote down all of the concerns and then addressed each individually.

They wanted to assure parents that they are being heard and plan to be proactive.

School official said some ideas are already being tossed around like looking at the feasibility of a school resource officer and even a social worker on campus.

Parents and family members we spoke with seemed to be pleased with the ideas.

"Glad that they had this meeting and that they're going to work on it," parent Wendy Lewison said.

"Thought in a way that there would be more people out here, but I'm surprised at the ones that did turn out and the ones that turned out did a great job with asking questions," grandparent Howard Perr said.

School officials said a faculty meeting is scheduled Thursday geared towards the safety of the students. 

The goal is to debrief what happened and go through the protocol to make sure everyone is on the same page.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    •   
Powered by Frankly