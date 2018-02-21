Missouri Legislature moves forward on drug take-back program

Both the House and the Senate must vote on their proposals again (Source: Pixabay)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Both the Missouri House and Senate have given initial approval to bills that would create a drug take-back program.

The bills endorsed Wednesday would make it easier for people to get rid of unfinished prescriptions by dropping them off at federally authorized disposal sites. Currently, local pharmacies are barred from taking prescriptions they did not dispense.

The Senate's bill also would limit some initial opioid prescriptions to no more than seven days, unless the doctor believes a longer prescription is necessary and there is no suitable alternative.

Both the House and the Senate must vote on their proposals again before either bill is sent to the opposite chamber.

Senate bill is SB 826

House bill is HB 1618

