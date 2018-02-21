Kentucky House votes to revamp workers' compensation system

The Republican-backed bill includes time limits on benefits for some injured workers. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has voted to make the biggest changes to workers' compensation in decades. The Republican-backed bill includes time limits on benefits for some injured workers.

The measure passed 55-39 Wednesday. It calls for a 15-year cap from the date of injury for workers filing claims for permanent, partial disability due to on-the-job injuries. Currently, they are entitled to medical benefits for the duration of the disability.

House members amended the bill to allow those injured workers to file for a recertification after 15 years. If approved, they would continue receiving medical benefits.

Supporters said the changes would enhance Kentucky's business competitiveness.

Opponents said there's no justification for the changes. They say workers' comp insurance premiums have dropped for years.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

The legislation is House Bill 2.

