Heartland basketball scores 2/21

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Here are the high school games scheduled for Wednesday, February 21. 

IL Boys 1A

Cairo 102
Marion (Crab Orchard) 57 F

Mounds 84
Tamms 59 F

Sesser Valier 60
Thompsonville 44 F

Woodlawn 66
Steeleville 58 F

Goreville 78
Ullin 52 F

Cobden 67
Junction (Gallatin County) 70 F

IL Boys 2A

DuQuoin 52
Chester 53 F

Carmi 46
Albion 32 F

