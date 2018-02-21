House arrest, probation for fake nurse at St. Louis hospital

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A woman who pretended to be a nurse at a St. Louis hospital was sentenced to five years of probation and eight months of house arrest.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 36-year-old Samantha Rivera, who was sentenced Wednesday, also was ordered to repay $21,500 to a staffing agency that placed her in an intensive care unit at St. Alexius Hospital and $28,000 to a New Mexico nursing school where she previously taught.

Prosecutors say Rivera used faked experience and credentials to get a job at St. Alexius.

Rivera's public defender, Charles Banks, said Rivera suffered trauma in her past that caused her bizarre behavior.

Rivera pleaded guilty in October to health care fraud and identity theft.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.