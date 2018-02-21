Marion, IL man sentenced to prison on gun charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
He was caught in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A Marion, Illinois man has been sentenced to prison time on gun-related charges, according to the Saline County State's Attorney Jayson Clark.

Shai A. Schauf, 23, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Judge Walden Morris sentenced Schauf to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with two years of supervised release.

Charges were filed on July 20, 2017. He was caught in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun, and previously convicted of delivery of a controlled substance in 2016.

The investigation was led by the Saline County Sheriff's Department. Asst. State's Attorney Jason Olson prosecuted the case.

