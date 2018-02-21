Shots fired in Dyersburg, TN leads to two arrests

Dyersburg Police arrested two men after responding to shots fired on Wednesday, February 21.

At 10:30 a.m., Dyersburg Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Fowlkes Avenue and Tucker Street.

A man was reportedly seen in the street firing a gun at a passing vehicle.

Officers were directed to a house in the 500 block of Tucker where the suspect had reportedly entered.

Officers found 21-year-old Anthony P. Moses of Newbern, TN, approaching the residence.

The handgun used by the suspect was recovered at the scene along with a number of shell casings that littered the street.

Moses is charged with attempted first-degree murder and is being held at the Dyer County Law Enforcement Center.

His first court appearance is set for Friday, February 23 at 9 a.m.

While officers were searching the scene, they also took into custody 21-year-old Corjustin D. Thompson.

Thompson was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a federal firearms violation that stems from a traffic stop by Dyersburg Patrol Officers on January 19, 2018.

Thompson was also taken to the Dyer County Law Enforcement Center. He will appear in U.S. District Court in Jackson, Tn, on Thursday, February 22.

