Kennett Police investigate shots fired

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

Kennett Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Feb. 17 at 6:23 p.m.

According to police, officers arrived at the 300 block of West Sixth St. and were flagged down by a person saying their home is hit by gunfire.

Officers took several pieces of evidence and took them to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab.

At this point, there are no suspects and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at (573) 888-4622.

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT
    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

