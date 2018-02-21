Kennett Police investigate shots fired

Kennett Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Feb. 17 at 6:23 p.m.

According to police, officers arrived at the 300 block of West Sixth St. and were flagged down by a person saying their home is hit by gunfire.

Officers took several pieces of evidence and took them to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab.

At this point, there are no suspects and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at (573) 888-4622.

