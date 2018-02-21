Missouri bill could take licenses from some teen drivers

Teen drivers wouldn't need to be convicted before losing their license (Source: Pixabay.com)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri bill would confiscate licenses from teenagers accused of unlawful driving.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that lawmakers on Tuesday heard the bill proposed by Republican Rep. Galen Higdon.

The bill would prohibit the Revenue Department from issuing licenses to any drivers between 16 and 18 who are cited for a "high-risk driving offense." Such offenses include speeding more than 10 mph above the posted limit, leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving, and endangering a highway worker or emergency responder.

Teen drivers wouldn't need to be convicted before losing their license.

Republican Rep. Shamed Dogan says that wanting to punish teenagers more than adults for the same offense could be problematic. But Higdon says teens are more impressionable and can be taught that high-risk behavior will be punished.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.