Illinois megadonor jumps into Missouri right-to-work fight - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois megadonor jumps into Missouri right-to-work fight

Uihlein is a wealthy packaging company executive from Lake Forest (Source: KFVS) Uihlein is a wealthy packaging company executive from Lake Forest (Source: KFVS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - An Illinois megadonor is contributing $500,000 to the effort to make Missouri a right-to-work state.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Richard Uihlein donated the money Tuesday to a political action committee named "Freedom to Work." It's raising cash to fend off a union-led attempt to kill efforts to change state labor laws.

Last year, lawmakers passed a right-to-work law barring mandatory union fees in workplace contracts. But labor unions gathered enough petition signatures to put the law on hold until a statewide referendum can be held in 2018.

Uihlein is a wealthy packaging company executive from Lake Forest who also donated to Attorney General Josh Hawley's bid for the U.S. Senate. Uihlein also contributed $360,000 to Gov. Eric Greitens' maiden bid for statewide office in 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly