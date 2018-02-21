More Democrats want probe into misconduct at Madigan offices

Madigan said last week he's taking steps to address the issue (Source: IL General Assembly)

CHICAGO (AP) - A growing number of Illinois Democrats are calling for an independent investigation of misconduct within longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan's political and state operations.

Madigan, who's also chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois, has dismissed two campaign workers in recent days following complaints of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.

Several Democratic lawmakers and candidates say they have questions about how Madigan handled the complaints.

Madigan said last week he's taking steps to address the issue, including retaining an independent firm to investigate harassment allegations.

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy is calling for an independent investigation into "the culture of harassment in the legislature and political campaigns." She says the investigator shouldn't be chosen by Madigan or any other Democratic officials.

Democratic candidates for governor also want an investigation.

