Road conditions in the Heartland 4/7 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Road conditions in the Heartland 4/7

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
light ice covering some roadways can cause slick driving conditions. (Source: MoDOT) light ice covering some roadways can cause slick driving conditions. (Source: MoDOT)
 A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon due to snow and slick travel.

Missouri

Check your road conditions:

  • If you live in Missouriyou can click here to check the MoDOT Travelers map.
  • In Illinois, you can click here to check the IDOT winter road conditions map.
  • Check the road conditions in Kentucky by clicking here for the KYTC map.

