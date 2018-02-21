Road conditions in the Heartland 4/7

Lisa Michaels says snow is moving across the Heartland this morning with transitions of rain, freezing rain, to snow in our southern counties.
A formal dance kicked off Autism Awareness Month in style by bringing people of all abilities together for a night to cut loose.
A Benton, Kentucky man is facing 12 counts of possession of child pornography in Marshall County.
Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.
The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.
Canadian police say they are at the scene of a fatal collision involving a transport truck and a bus carrying a hockey team in the province of Saskatchewan.
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.
