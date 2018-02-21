Road conditions in the Heartland 4/24

Kentucky

Carlisle County

US 62 is OPEN at the 3 to 4 mile marker between Bardwell and KY 121

KY 1628 is OPEN at the 3 to 4 mile marker...

KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 1 to 3 mile marker

Fulton County

KY 94 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 7 to 11mm in the Dip area of the Lower Bottoms

KY 1907 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0-3mm

Hickman County

KY 123 is CLOSED with signs posted between the 14 and 16mm

KY 780 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 3mm

US 51 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 4 to 5mm with KYTC personnel monitoring on site

Marshall County

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Road is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1 to 2 mile marker at the Clarks River Bridge

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1 to 2mm

KY 339/Old Clinton Rd is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1mm just north of the McCracken-Graves line near Meber

