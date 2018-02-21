Road conditions in the Heartland 4/24 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Road conditions in the Heartland 4/24

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Water is on some roadways. (Source: Stock image/KFVS) Water is on some roadways. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Kentucky

Carlisle County
US 62 is OPEN at the 3 to 4 mile marker between Bardwell and KY 121
KY 1628 is OPEN at the 3 to 4 mile marker...
KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 1 to 3 mile marker

Fulton County
KY 94 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 7 to 11mm in the Dip area of the Lower Bottoms
KY 1907 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0-3mm

Hickman County
KY 123 is CLOSED with signs posted between the 14 and 16mm
KY 780 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 3mm
US 51 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 4 to 5mm with KYTC personnel monitoring on site

Marshall County
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Road is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1 to 2 mile marker at the Clarks River Bridge

McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1 to 2mm
KY 339/Old Clinton Rd is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1mm just north of the McCracken-Graves line near Meber

Check your road conditions:

  • If you live in Missouriyou can click here to check the MoDOT Travelers map.
  • In Illinois, you can click here to check the IDOT winter road conditions map.
  • Check the road conditions in Kentucky by clicking here for the KYTC map.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

