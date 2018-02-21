Road conditions in the Heartland 4/15

Kentucky

Crittenden County

KY 91 CLOSED at Cave-In-Rock Ferry Landing at 11mm (Ferry CLOSED)

KY 135 has REOPENED at 4mm in Sawmill Hollow west of Tolu community



Fulton County

Doreena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED with signs posted at the Kentucky Landing



Hickman County

KY123 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 14 to 16mm



Livingston County

KY 137/River Road is CLOSED with signs posted between mile point 5 and the 15 mile marker. This closed section runs from the intersection with KY 763 to Berry's Ferry Landing at the intersection with KY 133.

