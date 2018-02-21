Road conditions in the Heartland 4/15 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Road conditions in the Heartland 4/15

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Water is on some roadways. (Source: Stock image/KFVS) Water is on some roadways. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Kentucky

Crittenden County
KY 91 CLOSED at Cave-In-Rock Ferry Landing at 11mm (Ferry CLOSED)
KY 135 has REOPENED at 4mm in Sawmill Hollow west of Tolu community

Fulton County
Doreena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED with signs posted at the Kentucky Landing

Hickman County
KY123 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 14 to 16mm

Livingston County
KY 137/River Road is CLOSED with signs posted between mile point 5 and the 15 mile marker.   This closed section runs from the intersection with KY 763 to Berry's Ferry Landing at the intersection with KY 133.

  • If you live in Missouri you can click here to check the MoDOT Travelers map.
  • In Illinois, you can click here to check the IDOT winter road conditions map.
  • Check the road conditions in Kentucky by clicking here for the KYTC map.

