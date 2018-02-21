Road conditions in the Heartland 4/1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Road conditions in the Heartland 4/1

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
light ice covering some roadways can cause slick driving conditions. (Source: MoDOT) light ice covering some roadways can cause slick driving conditions. (Source: MoDOT)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Missouri

  • I-255 at I-55 is lightly covered by ice which can cause some slick driving conditions.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Weather forecast. 

Check your road conditions:

  • If you live in Missouriyou can click here to check the MoDOT Travelers map.
  • In Illinois, you can click here to check the IDOT winter road conditions map.
  • Check the road conditions in Kentucky by clicking here for the KYTC map.

