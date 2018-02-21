Road conditions in the Heartland 3/12 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Road conditions in the Heartland 3/12

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Kentucky

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY Highway Crews in McCracken, Livingston, and Crittenden Counties are out plowing and treating trouble spots at this time.

Officials said KY 284/Old Benton Rd is open at the 3.3 mile- marker near Reidland in McCracken County.  It had previously been closed at this site due to floodwaters.

As if 4 a.m. crews in four counties of District 1 are in the process of wrapping up snow and ice response activities from Sunday evening. They said the wintry weather began before they expected it in the late afternoon. It created hazardous driving and kept tow trucks busy for hours.  

Crews reported four to six inches of snow across parts of Crittenden and Livingston counties, with lesser accumulations in Lyon and McCracken counties.

The KYTC McCracken County Crew focused on treating bridges and overpasses early in the event. The Livingston County Highway Maintenance Crew plowed away at the snow until midnight with the Lyon County Crew finishing up around 1 a.m., as temperatures held right around the freezing mark.

Crittenden County was hardest hit with up to six inches of snow in the northern areas of the county. Workers said warm pavement temperatures and warming air temps helped to turn the frozen precipitation to slush and make it fairly easy for plows to push of the roadway.

Motorists are advised to use extra caution on the morning commute.  Some slick spots may hang around, particularly on bridges and overpasses, until temperatures rise well above freezing later into the morning hours.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Weather forecast. 

Check your road conditions:

  • If you live in Missouriyou can click here to check the MoDOT Travelers map.
  • In Illinois, you can click here to check the IDOT winter road conditions map.
  • Check the road conditions in Kentucky by clicking here for the KYTC map.

