Road conditions in the Heartland 3/12

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY Highway Crews in McCracken, Livingston, and Crittenden Counties are out plowing and treating trouble spots at this time.

Officials said KY 284/Old Benton Rd is open at the 3.3 mile- marker near Reidland in McCracken County. It had previously been closed at this site due to floodwaters.

As if 4 a.m. crews in four counties of District 1 are in the process of wrapping up snow and ice response activities from Sunday evening. They said the wintry weather began before they expected it in the late afternoon. It created hazardous driving and kept tow trucks busy for hours.

Crews reported four to six inches of snow across parts of Crittenden and Livingston counties, with lesser accumulations in Lyon and McCracken counties.

The KYTC McCracken County Crew focused on treating bridges and overpasses early in the event. The Livingston County Highway Maintenance Crew plowed away at the snow until midnight with the Lyon County Crew finishing up around 1 a.m., as temperatures held right around the freezing mark.

Crittenden County was hardest hit with up to six inches of snow in the northern areas of the county. Workers said warm pavement temperatures and warming air temps helped to turn the frozen precipitation to slush and make it fairly easy for plows to push of the roadway.

Motorists are advised to use extra caution on the morning commute. Some slick spots may hang around, particularly on bridges and overpasses, until temperatures rise well above freezing later into the morning hours.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

