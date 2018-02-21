Flood warnings remain in parts of Illinois after heavy rains

CHICAGO (AP) - Flood warnings remained in effect for parts of northern, eastern and central Illinois after heavy rains combined with melting snow soaked the region.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday reported major flooding along the Illinois River in Ottawa and Morris. Moderate flooding was reported along the Pecatonica, Rock, Kishwaukee, Des Plaines and Kankakee rivers, among others in northeastern Illinois.

The flooding comes after a Tuesday storm system brought more than 5 inches of rain to some areas. In Homer in eastern Champaign County there was a report of about 5.3 inches of rain over the past two days. The weather service says precipitation records were broken in Chicago and Rockford for the calendar day of Feb. 20. Chicago saw 2.1 inches of rain and Rockford had 1.2 inches.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.